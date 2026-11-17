Germany head coach Jurgen Klopp has praised his side's extraordinary 5-0 victory over the Netherlands at the Olympiastadion. The dominant win secured top spot in Group A2 and sent Die Nationalmannschaft into the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals in style.
Germany secure top spot in style
Germany produced a sensational tactical masterclass at a sold-out Olympiastadion in Berlin, thrashing the Netherlands 5-0 in their final UEFA Nations League group fixture. Goals from Derry Scherhant, a brace from Florian Wirtz, a header from Nico Schlotterbeck, and a late strike from Brajan Gruda sealed Germany's biggest victory against their neighbours since 1959.
The emphatic win lifted Jurgen Klopp's side from third place to the summit of Group A2, leapfrogging both Greece and the Netherlands on head-to-head tiebreakers as both sides advanced to the quarter-finals.
Klopp praises extraordinary team performance
Speaking to the press after the final whistle, Klopp expressed sheer delight at the quality of his team's display and the electric atmosphere generated by the German supporters.
"The game today was extraordinary - and it was against very strong opposition, too. We had to adapt and find our way a little in the first half," Klopp stated.
"Then, we scored some unbelievable goals. It was a great game and a fantastic experience. I wouldn’t have ever dreamed of having the chance to do this in Berlin in front of a sold-out crowd."
Winning the midfield tactical battle
Analysing the tactical dynamics of the match, Klopp noted how both teams initially sought to press high up the pitch before Germany successfully found their rhythm and exploited the available space.
"Both teams wanted to press high up the pitch. We wanted to mop up the second balls after going long. The Netherlands had the same plan. When the ball was on the floor, we had problems," Klopp explained.
"Then, we started to play with more freedom and did incredible things with the space we were afforded."
Looking ahead with a special group
Klopp concluded by paying tribute to the unity and potential within his squad, emphasising that the resounding victory leaves everyone connected with the national team full of optimism for the future.
"The team is a very special group. Everyone who was here today is going home with a smile on their face," Klopp added.
With quarter-final qualification secured as group winners, Germany will head into 2027 with massive momentum.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.