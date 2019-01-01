'I was waiting for this moment', Ayew delighted to break Crystal Palace goal duck

The forward reflects on netting his maiden strike for The Eagle in Wednesday's Premier League clash with Wolves

Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew believes Wednesday's strike against Wolverhampton Wanderers - his first for The Eagles - is a sign of good things to come.

After a frustrating first half of the season, the 27-year-old broke his Palace goal duck with the opener as they secured a 2-0 away triumph in the Premier League fixture at Molineux Stadium.

He joined Roy Hodgson's outfit on a season-long loan from Championship side Swansea City in the summer.

“I’m pleased for myself, my family, for our fans and my fans in Ghana and I would like to thank the coach for giving me the opportunity," Ayew said, as reported by his club's official website.

"I was waiting for this moment and now it has come at the start of the New Year. This means new things, positives and three points, so it’s good.

“It is important to be an opportunist - making things happen and scoring goals. This is what I try and do and luckily today I was successful. I thank God and will just keep on working hard.”

It took Ayew 13 league games involving nine starts to find his first goal. Interestingly, he insists he was never under pressure to get off the mark.

“No not at all, I knew it [goal] would come and I have had the support from everyone at the club, so I haven’t had any pressure," the former Marseille and Aston Villa man maintained.

"The most important thing is for the team to win and get the points, which is my main focus.

“We need to keep on improving and that’s what we will do, working hard at the training ground and just concentrating on getting points.

“It’s a big win and good for our confidence after losing at home [to Chelsea]. It was important for us to bounce back and improve our league position so congratulations to all the lads."

Having returned to action for Palace after watching the previous two games from the bench, Ayew will hope to have his goal rewarded with another appearance when The Eagles host Grimsby Town in the FA Cup on Saturday.

