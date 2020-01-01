'I wanted to speak to my wife but I couldn't stop crying' – Klopp on emotional Premier League title win

The former Dortmund boss explained that finally sealing the title was one of the great moments of his life

manager Jurgen Klopp has spoken of his emotions as his side finally sealed their first title of the Premier League era.

The Reds ran away with the crown, sealing it by a massive 18-point margin over second-placed , picking up 32 wins from 38 matches.

They were not, however, on the field when the trophy was finally secured, instead watching on as ’s victory over City – their eighth loss of nine over the course of the season – pushed the Anfield club into an unassailable position.

“Counting the minutes, it was just incredible and absolutely one of the best football moments I’ve ever had in my life with not being in a stadium,” Klopp explains in LFCTV’s ‘Golden Sky: Klopp’s Champions’ documentary.

“Because we were there together you could see each face. Players were sitting there, some couldn’t really watch it and stuff like this. We were all like this and it was absolutely exceptional.

“You have no idea how it will feel before it happens. It was pure joy! Massive relief in the next second and then I started crying. So I went and called Ulla [his wife].

“I called my family 10 seconds before the end of the game so they watched it together. I said, ‘OK, I love you all’ and I put the phone down on the table. I said, ‘Leave your phone on so you can see what happens here!’

“Then I wanted to speak to Ulla and couldn’t. I had her on the phone but I just was crying. I didn’t know why it happened. I had no idea. I was proud of and I was worried about [it], but I couldn’t stop. I have never in my life had a situation when I just couldn’t stop crying.

“I didn’t know exactly why, so I just went for a few minutes in my room because I didn’t want to show everybody when I was stood around there and couldn’t stop crying.

“Then I realised step-by-step and step-by-step obviously there was some pressure! Which I don’t really feel when I’m in the situation but being manager of this club is a big honour – I see it as pure luck – but it was some responsibility, let me say it like this.

“And obviously that fell off my shoulders in that moment and that must have been the reason for it. It was very strange, very good, very emotional, [a] very special moment in my life.”

Liverpool’s next outing comes on August 28, when they face winners in the Community Shield.