'I want to play more' – Everton's Cenk Tosun admits to wanting January move
Everton's Cenk Tosun has admitted that he was ready to leave the club on loan in January in search of more time on the field.
“I still have a lot to do in the Premier League,” Tosun told Sabah of his ongoing development in the wake of having a January loan move turned down by the Toffees.
“I still have a three-and-a-half-year contract with Everton and I want to continue in Europe. My aim is to play more.
“I had offers from Spanish and English clubs [in January]. I told the club I am ready to go out on loan and return stronger, but they told me they needed me here.”
However, the Blue side of Liverpool played hosts to Chelsea earlier in March and sent the London side back to Stamford Bridge with nothing as the hosts ran out 2-0 winners, a possible sign that things could be on the up at Goodison.
The Toffees will look to kick on from their win over Chelsea when they visit West Ham on Sunday as the Premier League returns following the international break.