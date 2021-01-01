'I want to dedicate this goal to my mother' - Lewandowski thrilled with record-breaking Bayern strike

The Poland international broke Gerd Muller's Bundesliga record with his effort against Augsburg

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has dedicated his record-breaking goal to his mother on her birthday, and had words of praise for Gerd Muller.

Lewandowski’s late goal against Augsburg took him past Muller’s record of 40 Bundesliga goals in a season, which had stood since the 1971-72 campaign.

The forward left it late, as the goal was virtually the final kick of the game, and he was thrilled to set the mark on his own.

What has been said?

"I want to dedicate this goal to my mother, it's her birthday today," Lewandowski said on BT Sport.

“I never dreamt about breaking this record. I thought it was impossible, 40 goals in 34 games. And I played 29 games. I still don’t believe what I did.

"It is something special and historic.”

Late drama in Munich

If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. That was the playbook Lewandowski stuck to on Saturday.

Time and again his team-mates teed him up, but he kept failing to find the target.

But in injury-time, Lewandowski pounced on a loose ball to score his 41st Bundesliga goal of the season.

“If you want to break such a legendary record, maybe you need the drama,” the Poland international said.

"Myself inside I was laughing as I could not believe why I could not score. In the end I scored the goal and to break this amazing record means a lot.

“Fortunately, I did it. I’m very happy. But I also have to pay a big compliment to my team-mates.

“They did everything they could to make me score this goal today.”

Words of praise for Der Bomber

Many felt Muller’s record would never be broken, given the Bundesliga is a 34-game season, but Lewandowski got over the line and had words of praise for one of the finest goalscorers to grace the game.

“I have big respect for him, the kind of person he was as I've heard a lot about him,” Lewandowski said.

“I am sure that he is proud of me as well as he knows what it means to score so many goals.

“I am happy to be on the same table as him.

“There is only one Gerd Muller and only one Lewandowski.

“This record also belongs to my team, for football and for the history of football.”

