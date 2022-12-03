'I told him to shut up' - Ronaldo explains furious reaction to substitution in Portugal's World Cup defeat to South Korea
WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese media had quoted Ronaldo mumbling "You're in a f*cking hurry to sub me off" before leaving the pitch, but the former Manchester United man later clarified that the reaction was directed towards an opposing player and not manager Fernando Santos for taking him off in the 65th minute.
WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, Ronaldo said: "The Korean player was telling me to leave quickly and I told him to shut up because he has no authority. There is no need for controversy. It's the heat of the match. Whatever happens, things always stay on the pitch. The most important thing is that we have to be united. We are in the next phase. Not only the players, but also the Portuguese people have to be confident."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Portugal qualified for the knockout stage as group winners despite losing to South Korea 2-1 in the final group game.
WHAT NEXT FOR PORTUGAL & RONALDO: Fernando Santos' side next face Switzerland in the round of 16 on December 6, and Ronaldo will hope to start and play the full 90 minutes.
