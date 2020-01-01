I thought things would change at financially struggling Gor Mahia - Afriyie

The Ghanian forward states his former side can be the best in the continent if they manage to find a solution to their financial problem

Francis Afriyie has opened up about his struggles at which were the reasons for his exit.

The Ghanaian joined Township Rollers of Botswana at the beginning of January, signing a two-and-a-half-year contract. It was a blow for K'Ogalo who had also lost Ivorian Gnamien Yikpe to Yanga SC of .

"I thought things will change at the club, unfortunately, there was no sign they will," Afriyie told Goal on Saturday.

"[Gor Mahia] is a great club, I enjoyed in the few months we were together it is unfortunate I had to leave. The club has what it takes to be the biggest in Africa only if they find a solution to their financial problems. We had to part ways in mutual consent.

"The fans are amazing and we had a good relationship with them, they are very loyal and love their team."

The 25-year old states he might consider re-joining K'Ogalo in the future when the situation has changed.

"[Gor Mahia] are a good team and everybody wants to be associated with them so if I get a chance of playing for them in the future I will take it. For now, I wish them all the best in the league and future assignments," Afriyie concluded.

The 18-time league champions are currently third on the table with 32 points.