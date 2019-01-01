'I need to improve my end product', Ghana & Newcastle winger Atsu admits

The attacker says he has to polish his finishing to make the most of his scoring chances

Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu admits a lot more work needs to be done on his finishing.

After 14 Premier League appearances involving seven starts, the 26-year-old is still chasing his first goal of the season.

Lately, he has been under criticism for his poor end product, and Wednesday's performance against Manchester United has only heightened agitations, having failed to make the most of about four clear-cut chances that came his way.

"I'm getting better and working hard," Atsu told NUTV.

"I'm trying to give my best to the team.

"What is left is that I have to improve my end product, my finishing.

"I have had a lot of chances that I could score for the games I have played.

"I think I have to score some goals."

Atsu has successfully warmed himself in Rafael Benitez's set-up following a disappointing start to the league season.

Article continues below

He made the line-up for the first time in the matchday seven clash with Leicester City, and has since gone on to make the XI on six more occasions.

Last term, he netted twice in 28 topflight outings involving 19 starts for The Magpies.

The 26-year-old is expected to maintain his starting berth when Newcastle host Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup on Saturday.

