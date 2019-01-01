'I made it clear how I felt' - Muller still reeling about Germany rejection

The Bayern Munich forward remains unhappy with the decision from Joachim Low, but is trying to focus on the future

Thomas Muller has reaffirmed his disappointment about his forced retirement from the national team by coach Joachim Low.

Muller and his two team-mates Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels have been told they will not be considered for the national team again by Low after Germany crashed out of the 2018 World Cup in the group stage, and were also relegated from their Nations League group last autumn.

The 29-year-old was the top scorer for Germany at the 2014 World Cup and also won the Golden Boot at the 2010 tournament in , where he netted five times.

However, while Muller remains unhappy with Low's decision to axe him from his future plans, the Bayern forward is determined to look towards the future.

"Of course, at first, the DFB message was a negative surprise. But, not only in professional sports, in life in general, the view must be to look forward," Muller told Sport Bild .

"I made it clear how it felt for the boys and me, through my video message. I complained about the way he dealt with it and the way I was kicked out. There are emotions and feelings in the football business, but it has to go on."

In his original Instagram video, Muller said that the way the situation had been handled was 'not classy' whilst he vented his frustrations on behalf of himself and his team-mates.

“Mats, Jerome and I are still capable of playing football on the highest international level," he said earlier in March. "We have had a long and – most of the time – successful career with the DFB and I think it’s not a classy way if prefabricated statements from the DFB are published shortly after we learn about the coach’s decision."

Low's new-look Germany squad for the upcoming games against and now includes only one striker, Timo Werner. The forward led the line for Germany in but failed to find the back of the net in three matches.

Muller's focus, meanwhile, is now solely on a domestic double for Bayern this season after the Bavarians were knocked out of the in the round of 16 by .

He added: "Of course, that is now the big goal and also the motivation for what happens next."