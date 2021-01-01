I-League Round-up: NEROCA blank Indian Arrows 4-0, Aizawl defeat Gokulam Kerala

NEROCA are fourth in the I-League table after their comfortable win over Indian Arrows...

NEROCA pummeled 4-0 in the clash at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium on Wednesday. Judah Garcia scored a brace while Varney Kallon and Khaiminthang Lhungdim scored one goal each as the Manipur-based side registered their first win of the season.

NEROCA dominated the match from the onset as they had the attacking intent to put pressure on their young opponents. Khangam Horam came close to giving his side the lead in the sixth minute but missed a clear chance as his shot rose above the crossbar. Indian Arrows, however, showed fighting spirit but it was not enough to hold NEROCA.

The second-half witness more of the same as NEROCA continued to show their dominance but wasted plenty of opportunities.

More teams

Arrows were handed the best opportunity of the match in 61st minute when Vanlalruatfela got the ball inside the box from a low cross. The forward then tried to aim for the top corner but it went wide.

The result saw NEROCA at the fourth place in the points table while winless Indian Arrows sit at the bottom.

Aizawl beat

The first match on Wednesday saw Aizawl register their first win of the season with a 2-0 win over Gokulam Kerala at the Training Ground in Kolkata on Wednesday. Malsawmzuala and Lalrammawia scored one goal each to hand Aizawl the three points.

Aizawl played attacking football from the word go and could have taken a lead in the third minute through a header off Lalremsanga.

Aizawl then took the lead in the 40th minute after Malsawmzuala headed home a cross from the right. Gokulam could have equalized before the half-time whistle but Sharif Mohammad’s freekick from the edge of the box rattled the woodwork.

Gokulam dominated the game in the second half but failed to find the equalizer. The game was then put to bed in the 76th minute after Lalrammawia met the ball from a corner kick and hit the ball into the back of the net.

Zuniga's late strike helps beat Punjab

A late strike from Clayvin Bernardez Zuniga saw I-League leaders Churchill Brother beat Punjab at the VYBK Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Both teams started the match on a positive note. Punjab could have scored in the fourth minute as star forward Chencho Gyeltshen went one on one against the goalkeeper to take a shot but his hit was saved off the line by Suresh Meetei. In the eighth minute, Luka Majcen was served with a through ball but his shot went over the crossbar.

Churchill Brothers started the second half with intent and they found the equalizer in the 85th minute when Zuniga received a cross from the right flank and found the back of the net with a sublime finish.

Mohammedan come from behind to hold TRAU

Mohammedan SC registered a remarkable comeback to hold TRAU to a 2-2 draw at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium on Tuesday.

Komron Tursunov (2') and Helder Lobato scored in the first half for TRAU while Nikhil Kadam (58') and Hira Mondal (68') netted a goal each for Mohammedan FC.

TRAU could have been three goals ahead in the first 15 minutes had they not missed their opportunities. The Kolkata giants, however, displayed remarkable resurgence in the second half to come from behind and salvage a point from the match.

share spoils with Sudeva Delhi

Real Kashmir salvaged a 1-1 draw in the I-League clash at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium on Tuesday. Shaiborlang Kharpan scored a wonderful goal for Sudeva Delhi in the 62nd minute while Mason Robertson netted the equalizer in 75th.

The match remained cagey throughout the 90 minutes with both sides getting very few chances to score. Real Kashmir, however, dominated the possession in first-half but failed to capitalize on that.

The second-half remained the same with both teams playing through the wings without an intent to score. Kharpan, however, came up with an extraordinary effort from 35 yards out to hand the lead to Sudeva.

Real Kashmir equalized in the 75th minute as Sena Ralte found Mason Robertson and the defender's shot from a tight angle hit the net.