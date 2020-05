I-League football quiz: Test your knowledge with our 'Sharp Minds' challenge

How big an I-League fan are you? Test your knowledge of the game with Goal's 'Sharp Minds' challenge...

Do you consider yourself a huge fan of the ? How abreast are you when it comes to developments in and around the Indian football ecosystem?

Do you keep track of the various records and unique achievements in I-League?

Then Goal 's 'Sharp Minds' quiz is for you.

More teams

As we see football take a backseat among the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, here's your chance to while away some time.

We will bring you a set of 10 questions, a mixture of easy and tough ones, every week on Indian football. Try answering them on your own (without googling, we hope) and see how much you know about Indian football.

Share your scores with others and showboat. The first edition of Sharp Minds is right here. Have fun.

NOTE : You are welcome to contact us through social media, if you need any clarification on the answers. We will try, to the best of our abilities, to explain.