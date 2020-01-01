East Bengal boss Mario Rivera: We are not thinking about relegation

East Bengal have not managed to climb out of the danger zone at the bottom of the I-League table so far...

boss Mario Rivera is focused on picking up a win against and is not thinking about a possible relegation battle.

Speaking ahead of his team's league game against Indian Arrows, the Spanish coach said, "We are not thinking about relegation, being champions or anything. Getting three points is our objective, our position now does not matter. The aim is to always win three points in every game. We have to fight to win all the games."

Vikram Pratap Singh scored the only goal as Indian Arrows beat East Bengal earlier this month in the reverse fixture.

"Our plan for the match is almost the same as that in the last match against Arrows. We missed many chances in that game. The important thing is the attitude in the game. If the attitude is good, we can get results. If we can score from our chances, we can change this situation. We will get more confidence and get results."

He further added, "Statistics are difficult to compare. We need more chanced to score, we had more chanced to score (vs Arrows). If tomorrow's (Monday) match is the same (a lot of chances), we have to win."