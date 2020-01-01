Pritam Singh bags hat-trick as NEROCA thrash TRAU 5-0

NEROCA took revenge of the 2-1 defeat in the first leg of the Imphal derby in style...

subdued a 10-man TRAU FC 5-0 in the return tie of the Imphal derby in the 2019-20 at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium, on Saturday.

TRAU defender Sandeep Singh's 18th minute sending off was eventually followed by a goalfest in the second half with Philip Adjah (50'), Imran Khan (58') and Pritam Singh (60', 66', 90+1') on target.

Gift Raikhan made as many as four changes from his side that lost 4-1 against in Goa with Dhananjoy Singh, Jiteshwor Singh, Johnson Singh and Boubacar Diarra brought in.

On the other hand, TRAU technical director Nandakumar Singh made two changes as Naocha Singh and suspended Denechandram Meitei made way for Robinson Singh and Tanmoy Ghosh.

Subash Singh and Adjah mounted the early pressure on the TRAU defense with each of them getting close to score the opener before a surging lob for Boubacar Diarra saw TRAU defender Sandeep stop it with his hand that called for a red card.

Diarra failed to get a connection on a measured delivery by Pritam from the right in the 29th minute while Subash and Imran ballooned their opportunities towards the end of the first half as the hosts failed to make the extra man count until it rained goals in the second half.

Despite being a man down, Nandakumar chose to go on the offensive by bringing in Nigerian attacker Joseph Olaleye during the change of ends but it was Adjah who fired NEROCA into the lead in the 50th minute after being found by Khan at the edge of the box.

By the hour mark, Raikhan's went 3-0 up as Khan converted off a defense splitting through ball by Jiteshwor and turned provider once again as Pritam rounded TRAU goalkeeper Mithun Samanta before calmly slotting it at the back of the net.

Khan picked his third assist of the evening and Pritam went on to complete his brace in the 66th minute while NEROCA goalkeeper had to make a rare save to deny Olaleye from close range before Pritam completed his hat-trick on the rebound of Samanta's save off Adjah's shot in injury time.

The win put NEROCA equal on points (11) with , and Chennai City to spice up the relegation battle while TRAU remain third with 15 points.