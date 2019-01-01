I-League 2019-20: Willis Plaza brace fires Churchill Brothers to a dominant win against Mohun Bagan

Mohun Bagan will have to wait for their first win of the season...

was thrashed 4-2 by in their first home match at the Kalyani Municipality Stadium on Sunday evening.

Willis Plaza (2', 36') scored a brace while Robert Primus (28') and Radanfah Abu Bakr (76') also found the net. Fran Gonzalez(33') and Subho Ghosh (90') were on target for Bagan.

The visitors got off to a flying start. In the second minute, Dawda Ceesay delivered an inch-perfect cross into the box from the left flank and Plaza beat his marker Cyrus to head home.

After conceding early, Mohun Bagan gradually started to make a comeback. In the 19th minute, the Mariners came close to scoring from a flag kick floated in by Beitia which was headed towards goal by Gonzalez. But keeper Jafar Mondal pulled off an acrobatic save to deny the Spaniard. The rebound fell for Suhair who shot at goal but once again Mondal came to the rescue.

But against the run of play, Churchill extended their lead in the 28th minute when Robert Junior scored a header from a corner delivered by Ceesay.

After the half-hour mark, Fran Gonzalez pulled one back for Bagan from the spot after Naorem was tripped inside the box by Kalif Al Hassan.

If Mondal's heroics under the sticks was helping Churchill to maintain their lead, then at the other end, Debjit Majumdar's howler awarded Churchill their third. Morante lost the ball in a dangerous area and Plaza tried his luck from distance. To his own surprise, the shot nestled at the back of the net as Majumdar fumbled while collecting the ball.

Churchill once again exposed Mohun Bagan's defence in the 76th minute when they scored their fourth of the night. Israil Gurung's corner was initially headed away but the winger in his second attempt floated in a brilliant cross that was sent into the back of the net by Abu Bakr.

The Mohun Bagan supporters had something to cheer for in the dying embers of the game when Subho Ghosh netted his first goal, capitalizing on a defensive lapse by Robert Junior. But his effort came too late for Bagan.

Vicuna will once again rally his troops on Wednesday against TRAU FC, whereas Churchill Brothers will head north to take on on December 15.

