East Bengal 1-3 Gokulam Kerala: Malabarians outclass lackluster Red and Golds

beat 3-1 in an 2019-20 clash on Wednesday at the Kalyani Municipal Corporation Stadium, West Bengal.

Henry Kisekka (21') gave Gokulam Kerala the lead but Kassim Aidara (27') restored parity for East Bengal. Marti Crespi's own goal (45+1') gave Gokulam the lead again. Marcus Joseph then scored the winning goal for the visitors in the 65th minute.

Fernando Santiago Varela made six changes in the Gokulam Kerala starting XI while Alejandro Menendez made just two alterations in the East Bengal lineup.

The hosts got the first opportunity to score after a scrappy start when Juan Mera Gonzalez attempted a shot from the edge of the box but Gokulam custodian Ubaid CK parried the ball away.

Gokulam then got a chance to break the deadlock in the 15th minute when Henry Kisekka received a ball in front of the goal and had just Lalthuammawia Ralte in front of him but the East Bengal goalkeeper did well to stop the ball.

Marcus Joseph attempted a shot from the rebound but Ralte once again denied him. Henry Kisekka scored the opening goal for the visitors in the 21st minute after receiving a pass from Sebastian. Kisekka dribbled past Abhishek Ambekar inside the box before finding the back of the net.

East Bengal responded quickly as they equalised within six minutes of conceding the goal. Asheer Akhtar attempted a header from Lalrindika Ralte’s free-kick which hit the post but Kassim Aidara was in the right place to push the ball into the net from the rebound.

At the stroke of half time, Marti Crespi accidentally netted an own goal to put the visitors in front again.

East Bengal's poor display continued in the second half as well despite trailing by a goal. They lacked intent in the attacking third and failed to trouble the Gokulam backline.

The visitors hammered the final nail in East Bengal's coffin in the 65th minute when Marcus Joseph scored from Henry Kisekka' assist. From a quick counter-attack, Kisekka sent a through ball inside the box for Joseph whose initial shot was saved by Ralte but the Trinidadian scored from the rebound.

Gokulam moved up to the fourth position on the league table after today's win while East Bengal remained on the fifth place.