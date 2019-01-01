I-League 2018-19: Real Kashmir's win over Chennai City throws open title race

Real Kashmir once again stop Chennai City's juggernaut...

Real Kashmir trumped Chennai City FC 1-0 to complete a league double over the current leaders at the TRC Turf Ground in Srinagar on Monday afternoon.

A solitary goal from Gnohere Krizo (81') was enough to seal the three points for the hosts who are on a 10-match unbeaten run.

David Robertson made a couple of changes to the side that earned a hard-fought 1-0 win over Shillong Lajong. Local boys Farhan Ganie and Danish Farooq were handed a start in testing conditions and the duo did not disappoint.

Roberto Eslava was back in defence for Chennai and Akbar Nawas also handed a debut to midfielder Raja Pandi Soundrapandian.

It was a cautious start from both the sides. The two teams were locked in an intense midfield battle with Chennai clearly struggling to find the rhythm in the opening minutes. Sandro Rodriguez could have drawn first blood from a set-piece but his efffort went straight to Bilal's gloves.

Kashmir also had their share of chances in the first half but they could not make the most of those. Krizo found himself in an one-on-one situation with Nauset Sanatana on the 34th minute but could not score past the keeper.

They had a string of corners in the last few minutes of the first half but Chennai's defence held their fort.

The second half started from where the two teams left off in the first. Kashmir continued to waste chances and this time it was Aaron Katebe who was guilty of doing so. He timed his jump to head a flag-kick but his header sailed a few inches above the cross bar.

Kashmir finally earned the rewards for keeping up the pressure in the attacking third when Krizo headed home a cross floated in by Danish Farooq from the right flank. The snow leopards could have doubled their lead if Bazie had not been denied by the crossbar.

This win propels Kashmir to the third spot and the deficit now has been reduced to two points from the top. They will next travel to Goa to take on Churchill Brothers whereas Chennai City will continue their journey on the road as they will next face Indian Arrows on February 8.