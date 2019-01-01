I-League 2018-19: Khalid Jamil - I don’t know whether we’ll make the top four

Mohun Bagan head coach Khalid Jamil feels his team needs to improve in all areas of the field...

Mohun Bagan’s woes in the I-League continued as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Gokulam Kerala FC on Wednesday at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

Shilton D’Silva gave Mohun Bagan the lead early in the match which was cancelled out by Lalchawnkima’s own goal. Marcus Joseph put the visitors in the lead but Asier Dipanda rescued a point for the hosts in the 60th minute.

Speaking about the match, Mohun Bagan coach Khalid Jamil said, “I never make a prediction for the future. I don’t know whether we’ll make the top four or not.

“Everyone tried hard. It’s not like it was easy. Football is hard sometimes. I’m thinking about the next match for now. I’m not even thinking about the Super Cup or the top four.”’

Eze Kingsley has been under the cosh lately and was at fault for the second goal Bagan conceded. Jamil defended his player by saying, “You cannot blame one guy for the bad defending. The first line of defense always starts with the forwards. It was a complete mistake and you cannot only blame Kingsley. We need to see the whole movement and not make a scapegoat out of any one player."

“I am never thinking about the past. I’m thinking about this match and about the Churchill away match. We must work hard in order to get the three points we’re craving for. It’s not good to blame or to target anyone.”

On Mohun Bagan’s performance and opposition Gokulam, Jamil opined, “We must give respect to everybody. The opponents also have the players to win. I don’t have any problem with that and am happy with the performance.

“We must be stronger defensively and finish off chances better in the attacking third. In midfield, we must distribute the ball better.”

On managing a draw in Kolkata, Gokulam technical director Gift Raikhan said, “I can say I’m happy with a point. I’m very happy because my boys gave their best and coming off so many losses, they drew against a big team like Mohun Bagan. They played very well and showed an impressive fighting spirit to come back after conceding. The winning spirit of the team was displayed.



“I’m not surprised because Mohun Bagan is a good team which I respect but we know that they don’t give up. I appreciate their effort today.”

Raikhan stated the reason why he fielded Mudde Musa as a central defender today. “I don’t have a centre-back so I made Musa as a centre-back. I made Fabien and Guilhermo as compact defensive midfielders to help our defence,” said the former Aizawl FC coach.