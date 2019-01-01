I-League 2018-19: High court instructs Minerva Punjab and AIFF to find a conciliatory note

Delhi Court instructs Minerva Punjab to wait for league committee's decision...

The Delhi High Court has instructed Minerva Punjab and the All Football Federation (AIFF) to find a solution through discussion in lieu of the writ petition filed by the Chandigarh-based club.

Minerva had approached the court after their I-League match against Real Kashmir FC was abandoned following their decision not to travel to Srinagar, taking into consideration the volatile situation in the state of Jammu & Kashmir after the recent terrorist strike in Pulwama that claimed the lives of 44 CRPF soldiers.

The AIFF, who had directed Minerva to travel for the game, had decided to refer the matter to their League Committee for further action.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru took cognizance of the fact that the matter had been referred to the League Committee and directed the petitioners (Minerva Punjab) to seek recourse with the Indian FA with liberty to approach the court as per law, if aggrieved by their decision.

"Both the parties have been asked to compromise and find a solution. The court has given Minerva every right to come back and appeal if we think that we have been served injustice by the league committee. Right now it has directed both the parties to find a conciliatory note through discussion," stated Ranjit Bajaj to Goal.

Minerva understands that their timely filing for postponement of the match in the Delhi High Court after refusal by AIFF to do the same saved them from being forced to forfeit the match and award the three points to Real Kashmir by default.

All eyes are now on AIFF's League committee which is set to convene on February 25.