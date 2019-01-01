'I hope we can win Champions League final in the same way' - Foyth wants Spurs to repeat Ajax heroics against Liverpool

The Argentine has described Tottenham's European journey as "unbelievable" and hopes they can win the trophy in dramatic fashion

Juan Foyth has called on to replicate their semi-final heroics against when they take on in the showpiece event this weekend.

Mauricio Pochettino's men earned their spot in the final in stunning fashion, overturning a three-goal deficit in 45 minutes against the Dutch giants.

A 1-0 loss at home was followed up by a nightmare first half in Amsterdam which saw Ajax race into a 3-0 aggregate lead, but a Lucas Moura hat-trick ensured the visitors triumphed on away goals.

Spurs also overcame in a thrilling quarter-final tie, which saw them build on a superb two-legged display against in the last 16.

They very nearly didn't make to the knockout stages either, progressing from a tough group alongside , and by grabbing a draw late on in their final fixture at Camp Nou.

Tottenham's European journey has been unprecedented and they are now 90 minutes away from winning their first Champions League crown.

Foyth, who appeared in the first leg of the last-four tie against Ajax, says he does not mind if Spurs are forced to win the hard way in Madrid on Saturday.

The 21-year-old welcomes another dramatic finale if it means Spurs lift the trophy, as he told Sky Sports: "Sometimes when you win in these situations you feel really happy,

"We are training hard and focused on readiness for this final and just thinking about it keeps us going.

"And I hope we can win the final in the same way and still enjoy this Champions League."

Liverpool are hot favourites heading into the all-English decider, after successfully negotiating their way past Barcelona, and in the knockout stages while also fighting for the Premier League title.

Jurgen Klopp's side finished second behind Manchester City in the final standings and managed to beat Tottenham home and away, who ended up in fourth.

Foyth is unlikely to start at Wanda Metropolitano, with only two appearances under his belt in this year's competition, but he is line for a place on the bench.