'I hope that this is the rock bottom' - Ljungberg calls for change at Arsenal after Europa League exit

Freddie Ljungberg has called for significant change at Arsenal after their Europa League exit, which he hopes represents "rock bottom" for the north London outfit.

The Gunners missed the chance to set up an all English continental final against Manchester United after losing to Villarreal 2-1 on aggregate in their last-four tie.

Their fate was sealed after they could only manage a 0-0 draw with the La Liga outfit at Emirates Stadium on Thursday night, leaving Ljungberg in no doubt that an overhaul is needed behind the scenes.

The former Arsenal forward and caretaker boss told BT Sport post-match: "I hope that this is the rock bottom and it can change from here.

"It really, really hurts but I think there needs to be a change in how they invest into the club, and change the pattern that we get worse and worse every year."

Arsenal's miserable 2020-21 campaign

Optimism was high before Arsenal's latest season after Arteta was able to deliver and FA Cup and Community Shield double in his first seven months in charge, but the positive mood at the Emirates soon gave way to a familiar feeling of frustration.

The Gunners slipped into the bottom half of the Premier League standings before the festive period while also exiting the Carabao Cup, and inconsistency has continued to plague them since the turn of the year.

An early FA Cup exit followed before any hope of qualifying for the Champions League via the top-flight was dashed completely, leaving Arsenal with only the Europa League left to play for.

Unfortunately, Arteta's predecessor Unai Emery was then able to get one over on the club that sacked him in 2019 by springing an upset with Villarreal, who will compete in their first-ever continental final in Gdansk on May 26.

The Gunners have only four games remaining this season, and they will likely have to pick up maximum points against West Brom, Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Brighton in order to avoid failing to finish in the European places for the first time in 25 years.

Arsenal supporters vs Kroenke

As the Gunners' troubles on the pitch have worsened week by week, so too has the tension between supporters and the club's owners, the Kroenke family.

Fans staged a mass protest outside Emirates Stadium before the team's 1-0 defeat to Everton in April to oppose the controversial Super League plans, which the Gunners were originally involved in as one of the 12 founding members.

The Kroenke's issued a public apology to the Arsenal fanbase after the breakaway fell though, but have ruled out selling the club amid talk of a potential takeover from Spotify owner Daniel Ek.

