I have the players to win Afcon 2019, says Ghana coach Appiah

The Black Stars' boss talks up his team's preparations and hopes for the June 15-July 13 tournament

Ghana coach James Kwesi Appiah believes his outfit stand a good chance of annexing the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations title.

The Black Stars are eyeing their first continental success in 37 years, having endured a series of near misses since winning their last of four titles in 1982.

A fifth Afcon title has become the priority of the nation, a quest highly backed by the nation's president Nana Akufo-Addo, who has held recent meetings with key stakeholders, including captain Asamoah Gyan and deputy Andre Ayew, on making the dream a reality.

"It has been a long while since we won the Afcon," Appiah told Kessben FM.

"Everybody involved in football in the country as well the president Nana Akufo-Addo wants to see the Black Stars win the Afcon.

"The president has been directly involved in meeting all stakeholders - the ministry, FA and sponsors - to plan bonuses and every other detail involved in having a successful tournament. I must commend [him] for starting this project now to help the team win the Afcon.

"I have the players to help win the tournament, what we need is unity and focus on our common goal."

Ghana have made the semi-finals of the last six Afcon tournaments, reaching the final in 2010 and 2015.

“I think we have quality players to win the tournament but it [is not a given] that once you have a good team, you should win the tournament," Appiah added.

"If all stakeholders play their role very well, [that] is when the nation can challenge the technical team to win the trophy.

“It is important to go to the tournament with a vision and mindset to clinch the ultimate."

The Black Stars are one of 14 teams to have already secured qualification for the June 15 to July 13 championship.

