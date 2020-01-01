I have something to add to Super Eagles - Molde star James

The Kaduna-born star is hoping for a chance to prove himself in Gernot Rohr's set-up after establishing himself in Norway

Molde striker Leke James has expressed his desire to play for the Super Eagles and he is aiming for an invitation in the future.

James has been outstanding in the Norwegian Eliteserien and he helped Molde win the top-flight title last season with a contribution of 17 goals in 28 matches.

He has kicked off from where he stopped in the last campaign with nine goals already to his name in the 2020 season.

More teams

James' scoring form has not gone unnoticed with Nigerian scouts monitoring his performances, however, the 28-year-old wants a chance to help Gernot Rohr's team upfront.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

"I will be truly honoured and happy if I get the call to represent my country," James told Goal.

"It would be a great feeling, out of how many millions of people in then they choose you. I believe every player will love to play for his country.

"It is about the opportunity, I believe I have something to add to the team if I am given the opportunity. I hope I get one because I know they are watching me so I'm just working hard.

"Back then, I used to love John Utaka. He's one of my favourite players while growing up."

James is a follower of the Super Eagles as he awaits his maiden invitation.

Ahead of their qualifying fixture against Sierra Leone on Friday, he left a word of advice for Gernot Rohr’s men.

Article continues below

"I think they're trying to build something. Everybody should be on top of their game, I mean every department and they should try to give everything," he added.

"The technical crew must have understudied the Sierra Leone team and the tactical aspect is up to them to decide the game plan. The games should go well because we have quality players."

Nigeria sit on top of Group L with six points after two matches.