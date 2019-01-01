'I have concerns' - Brazil boss Tite admits Brazil need to work through adversity

The manager admitted that he wasn't thrilled with the display against Venezuela on Wednesday

manager TIte admitted that were some concerns after his side were booed off the field following a scoreless draw with .

The Copa America hosts were undone by the Video Assistant Referee twice with two goals ruled out after video review.

After limping through the first half of a win against in their opener, Brazil were able to turn it on with three second-half goals to seal victory.

However, they could produce nothing of the sort on Wednesday, as the hosts dropped points in unconvincing fashion, prompting a flurry of boos from the home supporters.

"I have concerns, yes. The players are not insensitive. But we must know how to work on the adversity," Tite said.

"I kept asking them during the second half, 'keep exchanging passes, working for the space'. That's how we play, there's no point trying to do differently, that's not our idea. That's not compatible with the players' features.

"But we must know how to work under pressure, and that's one of our challenges."

He added: "We must understand the fans, they want to see goals. If I was in their place I'd want the same. It's understandable."

Brazil seemed to break through in the second half through Gabriel Jesus, only to see the goal ruled back following a VAR review.

A second Philippe Coutinho finish was then ruled out in the game's final moments, causing a bit of controversy as Brazil were forced to settle for a scoreless draw.

But Tite had no issues with either call after seeing both plays for himself.

"It was fair. If I was on the opposing side I'd be satisfied, I have absolutely nothing to complain about," he said.

Tite was criticized for his substitutions following the result, with the manager opting to put Fernandinho into the match for Casemiro while also opting to utilize Gabriel Jesus and .

Brazil never changed their formation throughout the match, and, in the wake of criticism, Tite hit back sarcastically.

"I don't have that intuition, of changing a defender for a midfielder, for example. I'm incompetent on that matter, to put a player on the pitch and hope that he magically finds a solution," he said.

"You must have a good structure, and not just change things based on pressure and need for a result."