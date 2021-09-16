'I have been going through tough times' - Mulee reveals why he left Harambee Stars

The Kenyan tactician and FKF entered into an agreement to part ways after the World Cup qualifiers against Uganda and Rwanda

Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee has for the first time spoken after leaving his position as the head coach of the national side, Harambee Stars.

The former Tusker coach has revealed he was forced by personal circumstances to leave Harambee Stars after serving for 11 months.

On Wednesday, the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) confirmed they had reached a mutual agreement with the Premier League winning coach to part ways.

Tough times

"I have been going through a tough time. I was in India for two months with my brother, who is ailing. After returning from India, a lot of things changed personally," Mulee is quoted by The Star as revealing.



"I had plans for the team but I thought I would be doing the country a disservice if I remained as the head coach yet I have personal issues affecting me."

"We were just about to start the World Cup qualifying games and in that situation, it is very difficult for a coach to resign.

"After the draws against Rwanda and Uganda, I sat down with the FKF and we all saw it fit that I hand over to someone else."

Mulee's last assignments with Harambee Stars were the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Uganda and Rwanda. They collected two points from a 0-0 home draw against the Cranes before a 1-1 draw against Amavubi in Kigali on September 2 and 5, respectively.

Mulee's tenure saw a restructuring process undertaken at the national team with high-profile players including Ayub Timbe, Victor Wanyama, Erick Johanna, and Johanna Omollo - whose positions were always assured under the previous administrations - were dropped.

Mulee went on to appoint Michael Olunga - who scored against Rwanda to earn Kenya the second Group E point - as the captain replacing CF Montreal's Wanyama.

The Cecafa winner had replaced Francis Kimanzi in November 2020 as Kenya's coach, but failed to lead the country to back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations tournaments after featuring in the 2019 edition in Egypt. Harambee Stars failed to grab a ticket to Cameroon after dropping crucial points against Comoros following a home 1-1 draw and a 2-1 loss in Moroni.