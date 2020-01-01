I don't want be responsible for the death of Italian football - FIGC chief Gravina

Gabriele Gravina said he "cannot be the undertaker of Italian football" as the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) president tries to restart the 2019-20 season.

Serie A was suspended indefinitely in March due to the coronavirus pandemic and the FIGC has already stated that the campaign will not resume until the health and safety of all concerned can be guaranteed.

's minister for sport Vincenzo Spadafora is hoping to confirm a May 4 date for the return to Serie A training as soon as possible, with the current restrictions on movement and outdoor activities set to end on May 3.

Gravina is desperate to resume the campaign and the FIGC chief warned of the negative impact, should the Serie A season not be completed.

"At the moment there are two apparently opposing groups: the current of thought of those who believe that all sporting activity should be closed, and the other, which I continue to carry on which is to continue," Gravina told Rai 2's Che Tempo Che Fa.

"I cannot be the undertaker of Italian football. I have the responsibility to defend the football movement and the sports movement.

"We are worried not about stopping today, but we are worried because if football does not start again it has a great negative impact on its future.

"I ask to be considered as a socio-economic impact movement in our country on a par with any other sector. I talked about June. I hope that Italy in June will have the opportunity to experience a moment of relief different from what we are experiencing at the moment."

Gravina added: "What if the government stops? This is a responsibility that I leave to them. I personally would welcome their choice with relief: you can imagine the drama I am experiencing in holding up this battle of mine.

"Italian football is not a monad that lives separately from other categories in the country or international institutions, we are part of the European and world federations. But there is the feeling of hope, too."

Defending champions were a point clear of through 26 games when the league was postponed.

"Who will win the Scudetto? The team that scores the most points, I am convinced that we will start again," Gravina continued.