'I don't think our fans believed' - Rashford says England are on the right path to trophies

The Three Lions forward says the team has turned a corner and now believe they can push on and win trophies, staring with the Nations League

Marcus Rashford says it is clear that are heading in the right direction as the Three Lions prepare for the upcoming Nations League semi-finals.

Rashford and co. are set to take on the on Thursday in the penultimate round of the competition.

The Three Lions' success comes on the heels of a thrilling World Cup run, one which saw the team make it all the way to the semi-finals before falling to .

Rashford, a member of that World Cup team, says the last year or so has shown just how far Gareth Southgate's side has come, and how much further they can go over the next few years.

“There are signs we are heading in the right direction,” he told the Mirror.

“Before the World Cup, we were winning games and playing good football but when it came to games against the big teams - the elite nations we want to be amongst - we fell short a couple of times.

"But in this last year we have played and Croatia and managed to get over the line. It shows we are improving.

“The World Cup was the start of a journey, rather than the end of an adventure. Because since then we have kicked on. We’ve changed the system but have kicked on.”

He added: “If we want to get to our aim of being the number one team in the world, we have to beat the best teams.”

England's next step towards becoming the world's best team will come on Thursday, when they take on Netherlands with a spot in the finale on the line.

With and set to collide in the other semi-final, England are just two steps away from winning the first ever Nations League crown.

The idea of being the inaugural winners is one that is vital for Rashford, who sees it as a chance to make legitimate history.

“Holland will be tough, but we are determined to do well. Not long ago, back at the Euros in 2016, I don’t think our fans believed we could win something," he said.

"I think that is different now. It’s been a long time since we won something so it would be nice.”

He added: "We are approaching this Nations League as though it is a major tournament, 100 per cent.

"We want our names to be first in the history books. Who knows? In the future, it could grow into a big, big tournament.”