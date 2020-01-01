I don't think about the Goalkeeper of the Season award - Orlando Pirates target Ofori

The Ghanaian has conceded the least number of goals in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) this season

goalkeeper Richard Ofori has stated he is more concerned with team achievements than individual success.

The international has been linked with a move to after a season in which he has helped Maritzburg become one of the least conceding teams in the league so far.

The Team of Choice have shipped in 17 goals, joint second least with and after who have conceded 15.

More teams

But Ofori who has made 22 league appearances is not obsessed with being credited for that feat.

“I don’t think about goalkeeper of the season, I just think about the team, doing well in the league,” Ofori was quoted as saying by Far Post.

“Because at the end of the day we are playing for this crest, which is Maritzburg United. Before individual awards, the most important thing is that the team is doing well. Anything else will come later. I don’t think about best goalkeeper, I just do my best.

Article continues below

“As a goalkeeper you need to always aim for clean sheets because then the possibility of your team winning a game is like 70 percent.”

“I always say this league [ ] is one of the best for goalkeepers. You’ll see goalkeepers who are either second choice or first choice for his country. That lets everyone in the world know that this league has quality,” Ofori said.

With PSL action having been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, Maritzburg resume their league campaign against Black with a top-eight finish possible.