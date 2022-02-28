'I don't get it!' - Chalobah questions referee after receiving stitches for Keita tackle in Carabao Cup final

Trevor Chalobah has revealed he needed stitches due to Naby Keita's tackle in the Carabao Cup final as the Chelsea defender questioned the referee's decision not to send off the Liverpool star.

Keita's Liverpool outlasted Chalobah's Chelsea in an epic finale, with the Reds winning 11-10 in a penalty shootout after a scoreless draw through 120 minutes.

But Chalobah questioned a controversial tackle that occurred long before that penalty shootout while revealing the extend of the injury he received as a result of that tackle.

What happened?

Keita collided with Chalobah in the 58th minute, appearing to catch the Chelsea midfielder with his studs. The Liverpool midfielder was shown a yellow card for the foul and a VAR review did not lead to further punishment, with ex-Chelsea star Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink left stunned that Keita wasn't punished further.

“I’m surprised nothing has been said about it. We are now looking at it but for me Kieta’s movement, he slows down," he said.

“Then he goes for the tackle. They both go for the but Keita totally misses the ball. If you look here he totally misses the ball and hits the player really hard.

Article continues below

“And for me, that is endangering the opposition. Endangering the player and that should be a red card. I don’t understand that the referee didn’t see it.

“And I don’t understand at all that VAR has not seen it because this is really bad. I’m very surprised, very, very surprised.”

Chalobah responds

Chalobah took to Twitter to respond to the ongoing discussion about the foul, saying that he needed to get stitches because of Keita's tackle.

Had to get stitches because of this. Referee is right there I don’t get it?? 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/8kXIgpS4wO — Trevoh Chalobah (@TrevohChalobah) February 27, 2022

Further reading