I do not regret choosing France over Algeria - Nasri

Before picking Les Bleus for his international career, the former Manchester City midfielder had another option which was to play for the Desert Foxes

Former international midfielder Samir Nasri says he does not regret snubbing for an international career with France.

The France-born 32-year-old was eligible to play for the current African champions due to his parents being of Algerian descent but opted to turn out for France with whom he made 41 appearances.

Nasri says the prospect of playing alongside big stars like Thierry Henry, David Trezeguet and Patrick Vieira lured him to commit his international future with Les Bleus.

“I don't regret things. I chose France. I had my first selection in 2007. I was 19 when I played for the national team,” Nasri said as per Foot Mercato.

“When you start your international career and play with Vieira, Henry, Trézéguet, [Nicolas] Anelka, it’s a source of pride. I had more than forty [France caps]. I do not regret because at that time, Algeria was not the same team as today.”

The current Algerian national team is headlined by several players born in France including captain Riyad Mahrez.

A frustrated Nasri called time on his international career in 2014 at the ripe age of 27.