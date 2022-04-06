'I'd sign Dembele's contract immediately' - Xavi believes Barca star can be 'world's best winger'

Barcelona coach says he would sign Ousmane Dembele's new contract if he could, adding that he could be the best winger in the world.

Dembele can leave the club for free at the end of the season, but the Camp Nou side are trying to convince him to commit to a new deal.

Xavi is desperate for the France international to remain at the Catalan club for a few more years as he hailed his commitment and professionalism.

What has been said?

"I hope he can stay with us," he told reporters. "I have already said it and I have no problem repeating it again.

"He can be the best in the world in his position. The club is working for the present and the future.

"Ousmane is an important footballer and I hope he decides to stay. I'd sign his new contract immediately.

"I can only speak since I took charge and he is being exemplary in how he trains, his attitude, commitment and his involvement.

"I don't know how he was before but I see him motivated, happy and with a very winning character. It's not a surprise that he'd come to training on his day off. He's a great professional."

What's the situation with Dembele?

GOAL reported on Tuesday that Barcelona had a "very positive" meeting with the 24-year-old's representatives.

However, no agreement has been reached as of yet and negotiations are set to continue over the financial 'red lines' that the club must deal with.

Article continues below

Dembele has enjoyed a resurgence at Barca since Xavi's appointment as coach in November.

Injuries kept Dembele out of the team for much of the first half of the season, but since his return to the squad he has scored one goal and set up a further 10 in 13 La Liga appearances.

Further reading