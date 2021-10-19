I could have gone King Kong on AmaZulu players - McCarthy after PSL win

Despite claiming maximum points from the trip to Nelspruit, the Usuthu coach still has no kind words for his charges

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy says he was too angry to deliver the half-time team talk to his players over what he felt was a poor first half performance against TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium.

Usuthu won the match 1-0 courtesy of a Luvuyo Memela's second half strike which saw them climb from ninth position on the table to sixth and in the process overtaking Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

But McCarthy was far from pleased by the way his team executed themselves.

“You really know what I told my players at half-time? I said absolutely nothing. I left them, I didn't say a single word,” McCarthy told SuperSport TV.

“They just looked at my face while the assistant coach and all the other coaches were just giving them their bits. I was too angry from what I saw in the first half. It was like watching paint dry. If I had opened my mouth I could have gone King Kong on a few of them.

“So it was best that I keep quiet and just leave them. If they think they were happy with their performance, let them go into the second half and do that and then after the game they will deal with me. But they came back and won the game and I guess they dodged the bullet there.”

The former Bafana Bafana star feels his players complicated life for themselves in a match he says they could have cruised to victory by a wider margin.

TS Galaxy finished the match with 10 men following a red card to defender Pogiso Sanoka but McCarthy feels their opponents still posed danger to them.

“When you have a job to do it’s very simple. I don’t understand how many times you have to say to players to play simple,’ said McCarthy.

“Football is a complicated game because silly players want to make it so complicated or do things they know they can’t do. Messi or the best players in the world don’t even sometimes do that but here in South Africa our level is there but we want to do that.

“That’s what we were doing and it was frustrating the life out of me. Just a simple give and go, one-two simple football and then everyone complicates it.

“A team like Galaxy I said they were going to fight because they have a new coach. But if we had just played some simple football, the game we are used to playing, we were going to put in three or four goals away but we didn’t get that. They went one player down and then you still feel they can get that goal [equaliser].

“I think South African players, not just AmaZulu players, have to learn to play to their strengths. If you can’t do something, don’t do it. You wonder why our levels don’t go up. We keep being mediocre because we just want to be special when we are still learning how to walk. It frustrates me so much. My team is doing it now.

“You see it every week when you watch South African football. Let’s play to our best, let’s play to our levels so that we can make those jumps. But we want to go from crawling to sprinting.”

AmaZulu are now preparing to travel to Lubumbashi to face TP Mazembe in Saturday's Caf Champions League second round, return leg after the first leg ended 0-0 at Moses Mabhida Stadium.