'I changed a lot of things' - £72m flop Pepe 'determined' to revive Arsenal career amid transfer talk

The Ivory Coast international is still committed to the Gunners and feels he is ready to prove his mettle to Mikel Arteta

Nicolas Pepe has taken to social media to insist that he is "determined" to revive his Arsenal career. The winger has flopped at Emirates Stadium since his £72 million ($86m) move from Lille in 2019, but the club record signing says he has "changed a lot of things" during pre-season.

The 27-year-old made just five appearances in the Gunners' last Premier League campaign, scoring one goal and registering one assist, and he has been strongly linked with a summer transfer.

What did Nicolas Pepe say about his Arsenal future?

A number of clubs are reportedly interested in Pepe's services, including Leeds United, Newcastle, Marseille, and Sevilla.

Article continues below

However, the Ivory Coast international still wants to fight for a place in Mikel Arteta's starting XI and could see out the two years that are left on his contract.

"I worked hard during the summer. Changed a lot of things," Pepe said in a post on his Instagram account.

"I'm focused and determined with Arsenal and my team-mates."

Does Pepe have a place at Arsenal in 2022-23?

Pepe featured in all three of Arsenal's pre-season tour fixtures as they picked up wins over Everton, Orlando City and Chelsea.

However, he finds himself well down the squad pecking order when it comes to Arteta's attacking options. Bukayo Saka is the first choice of the Spanish manager in the right-wing position, while Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe are also currently in favour.

The Gunners have also reinforced their attack by signing Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City and Fabio Vieira from Porto, which makes Pepe's task even more difficult.