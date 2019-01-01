'We need to find an answer' - Pogba struggles for explanation following Turkey defeat

The Manchester United midfielder was left stunned following his side's shock Group H defeat on Saturday as he searched for an answer

Paul Pogba struggled to find an explanation for ’s dismal performance in the wake of their 2-0 defeat against in qualification.

Goals in the first half from Kaan Ayhan and Cengiz Under brought no response from Les Bleus, who failed to muster a single shot on target in 90 minutes despite the star quality of players such as Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe at the Torku Arena.

The defeat sees Turkey go three points clear at the top of Group H after handing Didier Deschamps’ men their third defeat in almost 15 months.

Pogba claims he cannot recall a time when his side struggled to make an impact on a game in such a manner, telling L’Equipe following the game: “We were ready, we knew it was going to be a high -evel match and that the fans would be pushing them [Turkey] on.

“We could not make the simplest passes, so we were not dangerous in front of goal.

“I do not remember the last time we were so bad, we have to think and find the solution or find the answer.

“We need a reaction as soon as possible, from the next match [against Andorra].”

Nine of the 11 players who started France’s World Cup final win over made the starting line-up on Saturday, with only N’Golo Kante and Lucas Hernandez missing out as they were replaced by Moussa Sissoko and Lucas Digne.

The World Cup holders’ next match comes in the form of minnows Andorra, who have won just two competitive matches since 2004 – against Macedonia that year and Hungary in 2017.

Andorra currently sit bottom of Group H with three defeats and no goals to their name after playing , Albania and Moldova, but Pogba knows France must improve from their Turkey showing or risk a further upset on Tuesday evening.

“It was a day where we tried the simplest passes that did not work,” he added.

“As soon as we concede an opportunity, it's a goal. With the ball, we are not dangerous, we do not even have a shot at goal.”