'I can't remember anything' - Schar reveals memory loss after sickening head clash

The Switzerland defender was knocked out against Georgia, but still stayed in Saturday's Euro 2020 qualifier

defender Fabian Schar has said he remembers nothing from a sickening clash of heads in Saturday's game against Georgia.

Schar collided heads with Georgia defender Jemal Tabidze in the first half of the qualifier.

With the defender down on the ground, Georgia's Jano Ananidze acted quickly and put his hand into Schar's mouth to prevent him from swallowing his tongue.

Despite the gruesome injury, the Newcastle defender played on after receiving treatment on the pitch, with Switzerland ultimately prevailing 2-0 in Tbilisi.

Though he stayed in the game, Schar confessed that he did not remember anything from the injury that temporarily had him out cold.

"It looks awful, I can't remember anything," Schar told Swiss newspaper Blick after the game.

"I was out for a few seconds. My skull is still humming. And I've got a neck-ache and a bruise on my forehead.

"But it was worth it."

Tabidze also continued on after receiving treatment on the pitch, with the defender playing the remainder of the match with a bandage on his head.

Switzerland continue Euro 2020 qualification on Tuesday against , with Schar's status for the game at St. Jakob-Park still unknown.

Newcastle return to Premier League action on April 1 against .

The Magpies may also be sweating on the health of Schar, with the 27-year-old having developed into one of the most important players for Rafa Benitez's side this term.

