'I can sack all of you' Asante Kotoko chief tears into players

The Porcupine Warriors executive chairman is angry after the team's elimination from the Ghana FA Cup

executive chairman Kwame Kyei apparently held no punches when he addressed the team after Sunday's surprise elimination from the by lower division side Asokwa Deportivo.

The defending champions were the biggest casualty of the Round of 64 as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to the Division One League side.

Reports say Kyei held an emergency meeting with the team on Monday. On Tuesday, leaked audio of Monday's meeting surfaced in the media where a man said to be the club chief did nothing but rip the into the playing staff.

More teams

“I don’t care [about] dissolving the entire team. I can dissolve the whole team, sack all of you and start afresh. I don’t mind. This club is not a useless club. It is a team with history. This stupid and village attitude is the reason you cannot play in Europe,” Kyei angrily addressed the team, according to a Sportsworldghana transcription of the audio.

“Camarat [owner of Asokwa Deportivo] doesn’t even have GH¢100 [€15.9] to give to his players. He buys porridge and they all share to eat. That’s their only motivation to play.

“You all here are paid so well, more than in any club. Then you allow these small boys to beat you and you call yourselves professionals.

“I won’t sit down and let you lose so that someone will come and insult me. I won’t tolerate that.

“Look at the way they booed you [players] after the game; like thieves. And you were happy.

“From the coach to the players; if any of you is not ready to play for Kotoko, you can leave. I will reconstitute the team."

Article continues below

The defeat came on the back of another embarrassing display against in the Premier League and the Porcupine Warriors have picked up only one win in their last five games.

After Sunday's loss, a viral social media video emerged, showing fans jeering and booing players as they made their way onto the team bus.

Two-time African champions Kotoko are the most successful club in the history of the Ghana Premier League, with 23 titles.

