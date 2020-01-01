‘I ask for forgiveness!’ – Morrison pleads with Simba SC fans after Yanga SC derby ban

The Ghanaian forward has come out to seek forgiveness from the Wekundu wa Msimbazi fans after receiving a three-match ban

Simba SC forward Bernard Morrison has asked for forgiveness after he was slapped with a three-match ban following his violent conduct during their Mainland Premier League match against Ruvu Shooting on Monday.

Morrison was involved in a physical altercation with Juma Nyoso – who has also been banned and fined - after Simba had been awarded a penalty in the 71st minute.

The Ghanaian was irked by a Shabani Msala challenge on Luis Miquissone as he entered into Ruvu Shooting's area. As the players surrounded the referee before he awarded a penalty, Morrison appeared from the back and punched the Ruvu Shooting star and that escalated the tension even further.

More teams

Simba went on to lose the match 1-0, their second straight defeat in the top-flight, as they had lost by the same margin to Prisons three days earlier.

Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) confirmed on Thursday they had banned the player for three matches and also fined him.

“Simba player [Bernard] Morrison has been banned from featuring in three matches for hitting [Juma] Nyoso of Ruvu Shooting. Nyoso, on his part, has been fined TSh500,000 and a three-match ban given for intentionally stepping on Morrison,” a Premier League Board statement obtained by Goal read.

The Ghanaian forward, who made a controversial transfer from Young Africans (Yanga SC) to rivals Simba, has now taken to his social media pages to apologise for the incident saying he was sorry for the actions.

I'm really sorry for my actions in the previous game, I ask for your forgiveness. We all do things for the love of the club but we sometimes get it wrong.

I'm with you the fans and the team for the next 3 games in spirit .

All the best @SimbaSCTanzania

♥️ pic.twitter.com/VNfYP8FKlr — Bernard Morrison (@Bm3gh) October 31, 2020

“I'm really sorry for my actions in the previous game, I ask for your forgiveness,” Morrison wrote on his social media pages. “We all do things for the love of the club but we sometimes get it wrong.



“I'm with you the fans and the team for the next three games in spirit. All the best team Simba.”

Morrison did not receive immediate punishment from centre referee Abdalla Mwinyi from Singida even after Nyoso showed where he had been punched by the former winger.

The escalated tension on the pitch delayed the match for over four minutes and it took the intervention of Simba captain Bocco – who did not manage to convert the penalty – to calm the players from both sides down. Ivorian defender Serge Wawa had to pull Morrison to the sidelines, away from the irked Ruvu Shooting players.

The three-match ban will mean Morrison is not going to feature in the Kariakoo Derby against Yanga on November 7 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Article continues below

The Yanga against Simba encounter was expected to be highlighted by Morrison’s presence given that his August move created friction that is yet to be settled by either side and the Tanzania Football Federation.

Although the Players’ Status Committee declared Morrison a free agent paving way for his Simba move, Yanga are still contesting the legality of the contract which they have maintained is legally deficient.

Apart from the derby, Morrison will also miss fixtures against Mwadui FC and Kagera Sugar.