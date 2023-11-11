'I am not happy' - PSG boss Luis Enrique criticises Kylian Mbappe despite match-winning hat-trick against Reims

Luis Enrique admitted that he wasn't pleased with Kylian Mbappe's performance, despite the forward scoring all three of PSG's goals against Reims.

Bagged three to secure win against Reims

Manager called on Mbappe to "do more"

PSG top of Ligue 1

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe led the Parisians to a comfortable win over Reims on Saturday afternoon, bagging a scintillating hat-trick in a 3-0 win. His performance was enough to send PSG to the top of Ligue 1. But Luis Enrique wasn't satisfied with Mbappe, something he made clear after the game.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I am not happy with Kylian Mbappe. I have nothing to say about the goals, but he can help the team in another way. I will talk about it with him first, but they are private conversations. Kylian is one of the best players in the world, but we want more. We want him to do more," the manager told Prime Video Sport.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe has now scored 15 goals in as many games for the Parisians this season in all competitions, including 10 in Ligue 1. After Saturday's clash, he admitted that he thought he could do more to help the team: "I don't need to play well to score. What I want is to play well and score. It’s my goal to try to help my team as much as possible."

WHAT NEXT? Mbappe will now report for France duty as Les Bleus take on Gibraltar and Greece in their Euro 2024 qualifying group. PSG's next fixture is against Monaco on November 24.