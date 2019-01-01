Hyundai Competition T&C's

Hyundai Motor UK Ltd – Goal – Chelsea FC Ticket Promotion Full Terms & Conditions

Short Terms & Conditions

This promotion is open to England, Wales and Scotland residents aged 18 or over.

To enter, login to Twitter and answer the question posted by @GoalNews by commenting underneath using #TheExtraMile between 12:00 noon on 15/02/2019 and 12:00 noon on 18/02/2019. Maximum one entry per person per Promotional Period.

- 1 x prize available to win, consisting of 4 x general admission tickets to attend Chelsea Football Club’s Carabao Cup final fixture vs Manchester City on 24/02/2019 at 16:30. The prize is for 4 x adults aged 18 or over.

- Travel and other expenses are not included.

- The winner will have 24 hours to claim their prize from notification.

Significant Terms & Conditions for social media

- 18+ GB only. Ends noon on 20/02/19. Prize must be taken 24/02/2019. 24 hours to claim. Full T&Cs LINK. Promoter: Hyundai Motor UK Limited.

Full Terms & Conditions

By entering the competition, entrants will be deemed to be bound by and have accepted these terms and conditions. These terms and conditions prevail in the event of any conflict or inconsistency with any other communications, including advertising or al materials. Please retain a copy for your information. Please note nothing in these Terms restricts the participant's statutory rights as a consumer and if required advice can be obtained from a Trading Standards Office or Citizens Advice Bureau for further information relating to these statutory rights.

Promoter: Hyundai Motor UK Limited, 728 London Road, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, HP11 1HE.

The Promoter’s Agent: Pitch Marketing Group, 39-43 Brewer Street, Soho, London, W1F 9UD

This competition is open to England, Wales and Scotland residents aged 18 or over, excluding employees and their immediate families of Hyundai Motor UK Ltd (the “Promoter”), its subsidiaries, other group companies, its agents, or anyone else professionally connected with this competition.

The competition will run from 12:00 noon on 15/02/2019 to 12:00 noon on 18/02/2019 inclusive (“Promotional Period”).

Consumers can enter once during the Promotional Period. Only one entry per person will be counted regardless of the number of tweets made during the Promotional Period. Anyone trying to circumvent this rule by using alternative details including but not limited to creating multiple Twitter accounts will be disqualified from this competition. Entries (bulk or otherwise) made from trade, consumer groups or third parties will not be accepted. If it becomes apparent that a participant is using a computer(s) to circumvent this condition by, for example, the use of ‘script’, ‘brute force’ or any other automated means, that person’s entries will be disqualified and any prize award will be void.

No purchase necessary, however, internet access is required.

Entry Requirements

- To enter, login to Twitter and answer the question posted by @GoalNews by commenting underneath using #TheExtraMile during the Promotional Period.

- Entrants who do not give correct details or those who make an entry on someone else’s behalf will be disqualified, at the Promoter’s discretion.

- Numerous factors outside the control of the Promoter may interfere with the operation of Twitter. The Promoter does not therefore guarantee continuous, uninterrupted or secure access to Twitter.

- Incomplete, illegible, misdirected or late entries will not be accepted. Proof of sending will not be accepted as proof of delivery. The Promoter takes no responsibility for entries delayed, incomplete or lost due to technical reasons or otherwise.

- The Promoter monitors entrants social media responses to this Competition and if any responses or any previous posts made by an entrant are, or could be regarded, as being disrespectful towards other members of the Twitter community or contain anything which is likely to, or could cause offence or distress, such entrant and their social media response to the Competition will be removed from the Competition.

- Entrants are subject to the terms and conditions of Twitter located at https://twitter.com/en/tos.

- Consumers must have a public Twitter account.

Prizes and Fulfilment

- Entries must be received by 12:00 noon on 18/02/2019 (“Closing Date”).

- 1 x prize available to win, consisting of 4 x general admission tickets to attend Chelsea Football Club’s Carabao Cup final fixture vs Manchester City on 24/02/2019 at 16:30. The prize is for 4 x adults (aged 18 or over).

- Transport is not included in the prizes. All other costs and expenses in taking up a prize, including but not limited to, spending money as required, are the winner and guest’s own responsibility. The prize is as stated and nothing else is included.

- Winner Notification: The prize winner will be selected at random by Goal UK.

- The winner will be notified on Twitter within 24 hours of the close of the Promotional Period. The winner will have 24 hours to accept their prize by following the instructions provided in the winning notification. Failure to do this will result in their prize being forfeit and the Promoter may at its absolute discretion award the prize to a reserve selected at the same time as the original winner, or dispose of the prize at its discretion without liability to the winner. The decision of the Promoter is final. Entrants are encouraged to monitor their Twitter connections during this time in case they are a winner.

- The prize cannot be transferred. There is no cash or other alternative for the prize except that in the event of circumstances outside of its control, the Promoter reserves the right to substitute the prize with one of equal or greater value at the choosing and discretion of the Promoter.

- Failure to be able to attend on the date specified will result in the prize being forfeit and the Promoter may at its absolute discretion dispose of the prize without liability to the winner.

- Delivery of the prize will be organised by the Promoter’s Agent.

- No person may win more than one prize.

Other Important Information

- The winner takes part in the prize at their own risk and to the fullest extent allowed by law; the Promoter accepts no liability with regard to such prize whatsoever. The Promoter will have no liability in relation to the conduct of the winner, nor in connection with any circumstances outside its control with respect to the prize once delivered to the winner.

- By posting on Twitter as part of this competition you consent to Hyundai Motor UK Ltd owning the rights of that tweet and acknowledge that it may be used for any other Hyundai Motor UK Ltd publicity or promotional purposes globally and in perpetuity and no compensation will be awarded for such activity.

- By accepting the prize, the winner is agreeing to adhere to all stadium regulations and the Terms and Conditions of the tickets that form their prize.

General

- If required by a regulatory authority, and/or if we consider it lawful, necessary or appropriate to do so, we may elect to make available the winner’s first initial, surname and/or county to members of the public or regulators who request such details within 3 months after the closing date of this Competition. You may request a copy of this information by emailing social.media@hyundai-car.co.uk. We reserve the right to refuse any or all such requests.

- Sale or exchange of the prizes is strictly prohibited. Any attempt to sell, transfer or exchange a prize will result in the prize being withdrawn by the Promoter and the prize will be declared null and void.

- If there are reasonable grounds to believe that there has been a breach of these terms and conditions by an entrant, the Promoter may, at its sole discretion invalidate the prize and disqualify the entrant from the competition.

- The Promoter and its associated agencies and companies will not be liable for any loss (including, without limitation, indirect, special or consequential loss or loss of profits), expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this competition or accepting or using a prize, except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law (including personal injury, death and fraud) in which case that liability is limited to the minimum allowable by law.

- The Promoter reserves the right to verify all entries and the winner and to refuse to award the prize or withdraw prize entitlement where there are reasonable grounds to believe there has been a breach of these terms and conditions or any instructions forming part of this competition’s entry requirements or otherwise where a participant has gained unfair advantage in participating in the competition or won using fraudulent means.

- If for any reason any aspect of this competition is not capable of running as planned, including by reason of infection by computer virus, network failure, bugs, tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, technical failures or any other cause beyond the control of the Promoter which corrupts or affects the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this competition, the Promoter may in its sole discretion modify or suspend the competition or invalidate any affected entries. If an act, omission, event or circumstance occurs which is beyond the reasonable control of the Promoter and which prevents the Promoter from complying with these terms and conditions the Promoter will not be liable for any failure to perform or delay in performing its obligation.

- If any of these clauses should be determined to be illegal, invalid or otherwise unenforceable then it shall be severed and deleted from these terms and conditions and the remaining clauses shall survive and remain in full force and effect.

- This competition is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Twitter. By entering the competition, all participants accept that they have no claim against Twitter whatsoever. By entering the competition via Twitter all participants agree to a complete liability release for Twitter.

- Any question concerning the legal interpretation of the rules will be based on English law and the Courts of England will have exclusive jurisdiction unless you live in another part of the UK, in which case your local courts will have jurisdiction.

- The Promoter is responsible for the collection and use of entrants’ personal data. Personal data is only processed for the purpose of participating in the competition, identifying and contacting the winner. All entry data will be deleted a maximum of 3 months after the prizes have been fulfilled.

- Personal data is stored in the UK and is not shared with third parties except for the above purposes with the Promoter's Agent, Pitch Marketing Group, in accordance with applicable law. By participating in the Competition, entrants agree to the use of their personal data as described here and can withdraw consent at any time but will no longer be able to participate.

- Please visit http://www.hyundai.co.uk/legal/privacy for more information about Hyundai's Privacy Policy.

Chelsea Football Club Ltd and its affiliates are not responsible for the operation of this Competition and have no liability to any entrant in connection with this Competition.