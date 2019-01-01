Hummels to make Dortmund return after reaching €38m Bayern agreement
Getty Images
Borussia Dortmund have confirmed that an agreement has been reached to re-sign Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels, subject to a medical.
Hummels left Dortmund for Bayern in 2016 having spent eight years at Signal-Iduna Park and establishing himself as one of the best centre-backs in world football.
He has continued to enjoy success in Bavaria, winning three Bundesliga title, but will now return to Dortmund in a deal worth a reported €38 million (£33.8m/$42.5m).
