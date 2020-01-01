Hugo Boumous - Decision on Sergio Lobera was unexpected

Gaurs’ star midfielder was happy to contribute to the team’s winning cause against Hyderabad…

Hugo Boumous has been in sublime form for this season in the (ISL) so far, scoring eight goals in 12 matches. He has also provided six assists.

On Wednesday, the 24-year-old French midfielder scored twice as FC Goa outclassed Hyderabad FC 4-1 to become the first team to confirm their playoff spot this season.

The midfielder expressed his happiness but he also remained focused as the team’s main target is to clinch the AFC spot by topping the league.

“I am feeling happy because we reached our first target which was to reach the play-offs. But the main target is to finish top of the table. We are underway. We still have two more finals to play and to win.”

Hugo Boumous was on the verge of scoring a hat-trick when Goa won a penalty in the dying moments of the match. But instead of Boumous, it was Goa’s designated penalty taker Ferran Corominas who took the spot-kick and scored the team’s fourth goal.

When asked why he allowed Corominas to take the penalty, the Frenchman replied, “I just wished Coro good luck before the penalty. I didn’t ask him to shoot the penalty because all penalties are taken by him.

“Every time when I am on the pitch I try to give 100%, to give my best. Tonight I scored a brace, I scored from the chances I got and I helped the team so that is the most important.”

Boumous did not want to speak about Sergio Lobera’s sacking but agreed that it was difficult for the players to cope with the unwanted situation.

“For sure it was difficult because we were not expecting that decision. But I cannot comment about that. It was a little bit difficult to adapt to the situation but we did it. We stayed focused, we spoke among ourselves because the most important thing was to get the three points.”