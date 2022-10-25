Hudson-Odoi updates on possible Ghana switch: 'I would love to tell you, but I couldn't say'

Chelsea attacker Callum Hudson-Odoi has revealed he is still open regarding playing for Ghana or England in future international matches.

Hudson-Odoi has Ghanaian roots

He is eligible for Ghana, England

Hudson-Odoi comments on his situation

WHAT HAPPENED: The 21-year-old is eligible to play for either England or the Black Stars but he has not yet made his decision on who to represent.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Chelsea player - who is on loan at Bayer Leverkusen - has played for the Three Lions in the past, making three appearances. However, new Fifa rules dictate that a player can switch his allegiance if the initial senior appearances happened before a player turned 21.

Hudson-Odoi's parents come from the West African nation and the versatile attacker pays regular visits to the country.

With Ghana preparing for the 2022 World Cup, they see the attacker as one of the players who can help the team perform well in Qatar and beyond. Initial talks have been done but the player, seemingly, has not yet made up his mind.

WHAT HE SAID: "Nothing I would say at the moment on camera, I would love to tell you, but I couldn't say," Hudson-Odoi told BBC when asked whether Ghana have met him recently regarding his international future.

"At the moment it's more just focusing on the best I can do here. You never know what will happen in the future.

"Obviously, the Ghana-England situation has been on my mind for a while. But I think right now it was more of the focus on coming here [at Bayer Leverkusen], really getting myself back into shape, playing a lot of games, and just feeling like myself. Right now my mind is just open."

IN THREE PICTURES:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty.

WHAT NEXT: Hudson-Odoi hopes to feature for his club on Wednesday against Atletico Madrid in the Uefa Champions League.

The Bundesliga side is at the bottom of Group B with three points, one less than the Spanish side who are third. Club Brugge, who are on 10 points, have already made it to the next phase, while Porto are second with six points.