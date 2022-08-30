Hudson-Odoi leaves Chelsea for Leverkusen loan after seeing no Premier League minutes this season

Callum Hudson-Odoi will be spending the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign with Bayer Leverkusen after leaving Chelsea on a season-long loan.

WHAT HAPPENED? The versatile 21-year-old has headed out of Stamford Bridge after failing to see a single minute of game time for his parent club through the opening rounds of the Premier League season. He will now be looking to rediscover a spark in the Bundesliga as a new challenge is taken on outside of a west London comfort zone.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hudson-Odoi needs to see regular outings as he has a World Cup spot to think about. Form could bring him back into the England fold, while the opportunity is still there for him to switch international allegiance to Ghana.

WHAT THEY SAID: Hudson-Odoi has told Leverkusen’s official website: “The move to Germany is really exciting for me and I can play in the Champions League with Bayer 04 Leverkusen. That combination is really attractive and I'm keen to get to know the club, the fans and the Bundesliga. Kai Havertz only had good things to say about it to me in the Chelsea dressing room."

WHAT NEXT FOR HUDSON-ODOI? A long-term contract at Stamford Bridge has Hudson-Odoi tied to terms through to the summer of 2024, with there still a chance that he will be welcomed back into the fold there.