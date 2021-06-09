Hudson-Odoi: Ghana continues Chelsea and England winger’s pursuit with high-profile meeting

The attacker has held discussions with Ghana’s sports minister and FA president after earlier meeting the head of state

Chelsea and England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has held a meeting with Ghana sports minister Mustapha Ussif and Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku following an earlier appointment with Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The 20-year-old, who recently won the Champions League with Chelsea, remains eligible to switch his international future to the Black Stars despite playing three times for The Three Lions.

Left out of England’s squad for the upcoming European Championship, the UK-born has taken a trip to Ghana, where his parents hail from, for vacation, fueling reports about a possible future with CK Akonnor’s outfit.

“The Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon Mustapha Ussif on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, received Ghanaian-born Chelsea footballer, Callum Hudson-Odoi in his office following the player's visit to H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo,” the Ghana ministry for sport officially announced on Wednesday.

“The Minister was in the company of the president and vice president of the Ghana Football Association, Mr. Kurt Okraku and Mr. Mark Addo had fruitful deliberations."

Following their discussions, the Chelsea player stated it was a great feeling to come back home to Ghana to give back to his motherland.

“He noted that he would like to collaborate with the government to provide sports infrastructure to the youth of the country to help enhance their dreams by achieving the highest as far as their football careers are concerned.”

On Monday, Hudson-Odoi, whose father featured for Ghana Premier League side Hearts of Oak during his playing career, met Ghana president Akuffo-Addo, who urged the sports ministry to pursue a possible nationality switch for the attacker.

“The Minister expressed delight for the decision of the footballer to think deeply about his motherland and assured of his utmost support to him to ensure his vision of giving to society is achieved,” the ministry’s Wednesday announcement continued.

“The president of the GFA also noted that his outfit will be very supportive to his course to ensure that the youth of the country find their way up the ladder of their career adding that the country has produced quality players and would not hesitate to accept him into the national team once he makes up his mind to play for Ghana.”

Odoi is one of about four England-born players on the wishlist of the GFA, who have already begun similar discussions with Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah, Brighton & Hove Albion right-back Tariq Lamptey and new Watford acquisition Kwadwo Baah.

The Champions League winner recently expressed his openness to a possible international future with Ghana, his older brother Bradley having played for the West Africans at U20 level.