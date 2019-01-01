Huddersfield sack Siewert after dreadful run of one win in 19 matches

The German engineered only one victory in all competitions as Terriers boss and has been let go by the club

have sacked head coach Jan Siewert three matches into the new Championship season.

The German was dismissed after Friday's 2-1 home defeat to fellow relegated side that left the Terriers 20th in the second tier, having taken just one point from three games.

A club statement read: “Huddersfield Town has this evening terminated the contract of head coach Jan Siewert with immediate effect.”

Siewert was appointed by Huddersfield in January following David Wagner's departure but he failed to keep the club, who were already facing relegation, in the Premier League.

During his time at Kirklees, the former man managed only one win in all competitions, beating at home in February.

A dreadful run of 15 defeats in 19 matches over his seven-month tenure ultimately resulted in the termination of Siewert's contract.

If the final nail hadn't already been firmly put in Siewert's coffin after Wednesday night's exit from the EFL Cup at the hands of League One side Lincoln City, any doubt was confirmed after another disappointing performance on Friday.

The 36-year-old becomes the first managerial sacking this Championship season, with Huddersfield having managed to collect only seven league points from their previous 28 games.

Keen to address the situation well ahead of a potential second successive relegation, the club and chairman Phil Hodgkinson felt there was no choice but to end the German's contract prematurely.

Huddersfield have not made any further comment but it is apparent that coach Mark Hudson will take charge of the side until a full-time appointment has been made.

There is little time to spare, however, as the Terriers welcome last year's relegation partners Cardiff to the John Smiths Stadium on Wednesday night with hopes of turning around their poor fortunes.

Bookies already have Chris Houghton as favourite to take over from Siewert after the former boss was sacked from the Seagulls at the tail end of last season.

Hughton, now 60 years old, is no stranger to the rigours of the second tier of English football, having gained automatic promotion for Brighton in the 2016-17 season with three matches to spare.