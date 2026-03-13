Wrexham hosts Swansea City in Gameweek 38 as the Championship Playoff race intensifies.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Wrexham vs Swansea, as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Wrexham vs Swansea with a VPN

Wrexham vs Swansea kick-off time

Championship - Championship SToK Cae Ras

Wrexham vs Swansea will kick off on 13 Mar 2026 at 16:00 EST.

Match preview

Wrexham are in sixth, the final playoff place, but it's been a tough week for the Red Dragons. They lost to Hull in the league before going down 4-2 to Chelsea in a thrilling FA Cup tie that needed 120 minutes to be settled.

The Swans have won back-to-back matches against Stoke and Portsmouth, and can go within two points of Wrexham with a win here in this all-Welsh clash.

Key stats & injury news

Issa Kaboré is a doubt (hamstring), while Ben Sheaf and Liberato Cacace are sidelined until late March for Wrexham. Midfielder George Dobson is suspended.

The Swans will be without Adam Idah and Zeidane Inoussa, who are recovering from hamstring and back injuries.

Swansea's Slovenian striker Žan Vipotnik is currently the Championship’s top scorer with 17 goals.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

