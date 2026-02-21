How to watch today's Vancouver Whitecaps vs Real Salt Lake Major League Soccer game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find English language live streams of Vancouver Whitecaps vs Real Salt Lake as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

This season opener at BC Place is more than just a kickoff; it’s a milestone event as the Vancouver Whitecaps celebrate their 500th MLS regular season match. The 'Caps enter 2026 riding a wave of historic momentum after a 2025 campaign that saw them reach both the MLS Cup and Concacaf Champions Cup finals. Under head coach Jesper Sørensen, the squad has retained its core star power, led by German legend Thomas Müller and All-Star striker Brian White. With several players like Tristan Blackmon and Sebastian Berhalter pushing for spots on the USMNT World Cup roster, the intensity in Vancouver is expected to be at a fever pitch from the first whistle.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Real Salt Lake kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer BC Place

Today's game between Vancouver Whitecaps and Real Salt Lake will kick-off at 22 Feb 2026, 00:30.

Team news & squads

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Real Salt Lake Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager J. Soerensen Probable lineup Substitutes Manager P. Mastroeni

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

The historical rivalry between the Vancouver Whitecaps and Real Salt Lake is defined by an almost eerie level of parity. Heading into this 2026 opener, the all-time regular-season record stands at a dead heat, with both clubs having secured 15 wins apiece and 5 draws. While the series has been balanced over the last decade, Vancouver holds the recent momentum after sweeping the season series in 2025. Their last meeting in May was a classic, featuring a thrilling 3-2 comeback victory for the 'Caps at America First Field, headlined by a Brian White brace and a 90th-minute stunner from Pedro Vite.

Fans should prepare for goals, as this matchup has become one of the most reliable "Both Teams to Score" fixtures in the league, the net has bulged at both ends in nine consecutive meetings. Historically, BC Place has been a fortress for the Whitecaps, yet Real Salt Lake has frequently played the role of the spoiler, including a 2-1 upset in Vancouver during the 2024 season. With the 'Caps celebrating their 500th MLS match and RSL looking to avenge their 2025 losses, this head-to-head tiebreaker carries significant emotional and competitive weight for the season ahead.

Standings

