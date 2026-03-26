Here is where to find English language live streams of Ukraine vs Sweden as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.
|USA
|Fubo
|UK
|Amazon Prime Video UK
|Australia
|Stan Sport
|Canada
|Fubo Canada
|South / Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|Middle East
|beIN Sports MENA
How to watch Ukraine vs Sweden with VPN
If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Ukraine vs Sweden kick-off time
Ukraine vs Sweden kicks off on 26 Mar at 14:45 EST and 19:45 GMT.
Match preview
Ukraine head into this semi-final with a lift in confidence after finishing second in their qualifying group, collecting ten points from three wins, a draw, and two defeats, and closing strong with three victories in their last four games - including a 2-0 win over Iceland that showed their sharpness under pressure.
Getty Images
Meanwhile, Sweden arrive by way of the Nations League after a rough qualifying run that brought just two points, a coaching change from Jon Dahl Tomasson to Graham Potter, and plenty of questions about how quickly Potter can stamp his structured style on a team still in transition.
Key stats & injury news
Ukraine will be missing Ruslan Malinovskyi and Yukhym Konoplia through suspension, while injuries sideline Artem Dovbyk and Oleksandr Zinchenko.
Getty Images
Sweden also have problems, with Alexander Isak, Emil Krafth, Viktor Johansson, and Dejan Kulusevski unavailable, and history doesn’t favour them either - Ukraine have come out on top in four of the five previous meetings.
Team news & squads
Form
Head-to-Head Record
Standings
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ukraine vs Sweden today
NordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.