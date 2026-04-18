The roar of the Gallowgate End is set to reach a fever pitch as the historic St James' Park plays host to a pivotal clash between Newcastle United and Bournemouth.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Newcastle United vs Bournemouth as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Newcastle United vs Bournemouth with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League St James' Park

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth kicks off on 18 Apr at 10:00 EST and 15:00 GMT.

Match preview

The stakes couldn't be much higher for Eddie Howe as he welcomes his former side to Tyneside during a particularly testing period for the Magpies. Newcastle have found consistency hard to come by lately, slipping down the table after a string of narrow, frustrating defeats that have seen them concede late goals. They’ll be desperate to recapture the home form that made St James' Park a fortress earlier in the season, especially with European qualification hopes starting to drift.

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On the flip side, Bournemouth are the league's "form horse" right now, arriving in the Northeast on the back of a sensational 12-game unbeaten run. Andoni Iraola may have recently announced he’s moving on at the end of the campaign, but his Cherries side isn't slowing down, evidenced by their stunning 2-1 victory over leaders Arsenal just last week. It’s a classic battle of a desperate giant looking to steady the ship against a high-flying underdog riding a wave of momentum.

Key stats & injury news

Newcastle’s medical room remains a busy place, which has certainly contributed to their recent dip in form. They are sweating on the fitness of midfield maestro Bruno Guimaraes, who is battling a thigh injury, while defensive stalwart Fabian Schar and Sven Botman remain long-term absentees. To make matters worse, Joelinton is unavailable as he serves a suspension for yellow card accumulation.

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Bournemouth have their own concerns with Lewis Cook and Justin Kluivert missing out recently, but they’ll be leaning heavily on the late-game heroics that have defined their season - nearly half of their goals this term have come in the final 30 minutes of play. Statistically, this fixture has a history of goals; the last few meetings at St James' have been high-scoring affairs, and with Newcastle scoring exactly twice in ten of their last 13 home matches, fans could be in for another shootout this weekend.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Newcastle United vs Bournemouth today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: