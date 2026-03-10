An all-Mexican affair is on the horizon in the last-16 first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup, as Monterrey take on reigning North American champions Cruz Azul.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Monterrey vs Cruz Azul as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Monterrey vs Cruz Azul kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Estadio BBVA

Monterrey vs Cruz Azul kicks off on 11 Mar at 20:00 EST and 01:00 GMT.

Match preview

The Round of 16 in the CONCACAF Champions Cup brings Monterrey and Cruz Azul back onto the continental stage, with the Estadio BBVA set to provide the backdrop for a clash loaded with history and pride. Two of Mexico’s most iconic clubs meet not just for tactics, but for identity, passion, and the weight of continental competition.

Cruz Azul arrive with their attack in full flow, scoring 13 goals across their last five matches, while Monterrey showed their own firepower in a 4‑0 win over Querétaro. Consistency has been harder to pin down for Monterrey, but at home they remain dangerous, especially against a side like Cruz Azul that plays on the front foot and leaves space to counter. With both teams firing off close to 100 shots apiece in their last five outings, this feels like the kind of tie where chances, and drama, will come thick and fast.

Key stats & injury news

Both Monterrey and Cruz Azul are dealing with notable absences. The home side will be without Fidel Ambríz, who is sidelined with a muscle problem, while Anthony Martial is recovering from a dislocated shoulder and isn’t expected back until mid‑April.

Cruz Azul’s situation isn’t much brighter - goalkeeper Kevin Mier is nursing a leg injury but could return later this month, and Jesús Orozco faces a longer spell out after breaking his ankle, with early April pencilled in for his comeback.

Looking at the history between these two sides, the rivalry has been evenly contested over the years. Out of 66 previous meetings, Monterrey have taken 21 wins, Cruz Azul have edged 28, and 17 clashes have ended all square - numbers that underline just how competitive this fixture has always been.

