The atmosphere is sure to be electric at The Den this Saturday lunchtime as a sold-out crowd gathers for a fierce London derby with massive implications for the Championship table.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Millwall vs Queens Park Rangers as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Millwall vs Queens Park Rangers with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Millwall vs Queens Park Rangers kick-off time

Championship - Championship The Den

Millwall vs Queens Park Rangers kicks off on 18 Apr at 07:30 EST and 12:30 GMT.

Match preview

This fixture arrives at a critical juncture as Millwall fights to maintain its grip on a top-four spot in the Championship. While the Lions have struggled for consistency in recent weeks, their home turf remains a daunting prospect for any visitor. They’ll be looking to complete a rare season sweep of their London rivals after securing a 2-1 win at Loftus Road earlier in the campaign.

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On the other side, Julien Stephan has transformed QPR into a resilient unit that currently boasts a five-game unbeaten streak. After a dominant 6-1 victory over Portsmouth and a gritty draw against Bristol City, the Hoops have moved comfortably into mid-table and would love nothing more than to play the role of spoiler.

Key stats & injury news

Statistically, Millwall’s success has been built on a rock-solid foundation of 16 clean sheets, but their defensive depth is being tested at exactly the wrong time. Billy Mitchell and Daniel Kelly are both major doubts with muscle injuries, while the midfield is missing the veteran presence of Massimo Luongo, who is out for the season.

QPR's attacking options are also looking thin; they are traveling without star playmaker Ilias Chair and the dangerous Rumarn Burrell, both of whom are sidelined with hamstring issues. With Karamoko Dembele also out long-term, much of the creative burden will fall on Nicolas Madsen, assuming he passes a late fitness test.

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Given that Millwall has won three of the last five meetings between these two, they hold the historical edge, but QPR's current momentum makes this a much tougher call than the league table suggests.

Team news & squads

Millwall vs Queens Park Rangers Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager A. Neil Probable lineup Substitutes Manager J. Stephan

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Millwall vs Queens Park Rangers today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: